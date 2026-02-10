Home

Entertainment

Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Security arrangements outside the celebrity couple’s residence have been increased after a threatening message raised safety concerns. Authorities are looking into the matter as a precautionary step.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have increased security at their Mumbai residence after Ranveer reportedly received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp. The couple took the precautionary step to ensure safety while authorities are said to be looking into the source of the threat.

Watch the viral video

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police have launched an investigation after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening message referencing the Beau Monde building in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area, where he resides. pic.twitter.com/LF1Rq6Dvng — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2026

*This copy is getting updated*.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.