  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Security arrangements outside the celebrity couple’s residence have been increased after a threatening message raised safety concerns. Authorities are looking into the matter as a precautionary step.

Published date india.com Published: February 10, 2026 8:52 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Amid extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tighten security at their Mumbai home- Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have increased security at their Mumbai residence after Ranveer reportedly received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp. The couple took the precautionary step to ensure safety while authorities are said to be looking into the source of the threat.

Watch the viral video

*This copy is getting updated*.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.