Amid Gadar 2 Success, Vikram Bhatt Talks About Ameesha Patel And Their Struggling Relationship

Ameesha Patel is enjoying the success of her latest film Gadar 2 as the film has crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office in India. Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, saw Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina. In a recent interview, Ameesha Patel spoke about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt and their struggling relationship. News portal ETimes shared an old interview with Vikram Bhatt where he mentioned how he and Ameesha were struggling career-wise and in the relationship too.

Vikram was quoted saying, “Ameesha and I saw bad times together. But when the good times came, unfortunately, we were not together. I was having my string of flops and she was also struggling. And as luck would have it, we broke off just before my film ‘1920’ was released. Thereafter I had all hits like ‘Shaapit’ and ‘Haunted’. I have seen her struggle.”

Ameesha Patel worked in films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz. Vikram said, “The girl who came with ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, ‘Gadar’ and ‘Humraaz’, arrived at the top. But then she saw other girls taking her over. I also saw other directors coming and overtaking me. So, we both went through difficult times. And so, I understand the pain of an actress who is losing her ground.”

Ameesha was also a part of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Vikram said, “I have seen her being so excited about ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’. Ameesha had pinned all her hopes on the film. The film did not do well. I have seen her pain.”

