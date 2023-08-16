Home

Entertainment

Amid Gadar 2’s Success, Sunny Deol Takes an Indirect Jab at Katrina Kaif: ‘Maa Ke Role Se Dar Rahi Thi, Shayad Ab…”

Amid Gadar 2’s Success, Sunny Deol Takes an Indirect Jab at Katrina Kaif: ‘Maa Ke Role Se Dar Rahi Thi, Shayad Ab…”

Sunny Deol took an indirect jab at Katrina Kaif for Apne after Gadar 2’s box office success. He was heard talking about a mother's role in the film. Check the complete story here!

Sunny Deol Takes a Dig at Katrina Kaif?

Ever since the release of Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol has been winning the audience’s hearts with his terrific performance in the film. The actor is overwhelmed with the love and response showering upon Gadar 2. In an interaction with a news portal, Sunny Deol revealed there was a time when actresses in the industry refused his offer to play a mother’s role in the film. And today, in Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel plays Jeete’s mother Sakeena and the rest is history.

Trending Now

While promoting Gadar 2, Sunny opened up about doing Apne 2. It seems, the actor took an indirect jibe at Katrina Kaif. Deol said, “Apne ki kahani hai mere pas hai… dekhte hai aage jake kab shuru karenge aur bohot hi pyari kahani hai iss waqt jo Apne ki humare pas hai wohi family values hai jo the ussi chiz ki extension hai. Bas abhi meri kuch actresses thi jo Maa ka role karne darr rahi thi, shayad ab karengi”.

Sunny Deol did not take any names but the netizens were quick to make out that the statement was for Katrina Kaif when she was not ready to become an onscreen mother.

Apne featured Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher.

Gadar 2’s box office collection report

Coming to the massive box office collecting, Gadar 2 can’t stop, won’t stop! The Anil Sharma directorial has made history by earning Rs 55 crore on the Independence Day holiday in India. This is the first ever movie that has earned this much.

Day 1: Rs 40 Crore

Rs 40 Crore Day 2: Rs 43.08 Crore

Rs 43.08 Crore Day 3: Rs 51.07 Crore

Rs 51.07 Crore Day 4: Rs 38.70 Crore

Rs 38.70 Crore Day 5: Rs 55.00 Crore (Independence Day)

Gadar 2: Total Box Office Collection- Rs 228.58 Crore

The single screens and multiplexes were packed on August 15. Gadar 2 could have made more, but there were massive clashes at the box office with other two big releases – Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. On Tuesday, clearly, patriotic feelings added to Gadar 2‘s business.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the Pakistan border to rescue his son Jeete, played by Utkarsh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES