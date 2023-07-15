Home

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at Bollywood: Vivek Agnihotri has always spoken up on issues concerning art, culture, society, civilization, history and politics. Apart from being a successful filmmaker, Vivek is also a good orator. The The Vaccine War director has also authored two popular books titles, Urban Naxals and Who Killed Shastri? based on his earlier two films – Buddha in a Traffic Jam and The Tashkent Files. He has now extended his support to the Hollywood strike by taking a sly dig at Bollywood. When the SAG-AFTRA strike was in its very initial state during the writer’s protest, the director spoke about the treatment given to writers in Hindi film industry.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

Bollywood is of the stars, for the stars, by the stars. Who are writers, btw? https://t.co/vz6DD5qslM https://t.co/ZwsIlEPjxK — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 15, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TAKES A JIBE AT BOLLYWOOD

Vivek quote tweeted film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi and wrote, “Bollywood is of the stars, for the stars, by the stars. Who are writers, btw?” Earlier, extending his support to writer’s strike, the filmmaker had tweeted, “In Hollywood writers are on a strike. Have you ever seen any filmmaker or a Star of Bollywood ever even mention their writer’s name? Do you even know who are the writers of biggest hits like Pathaan or Bhool Bhulaiya or any other hit for that matter? That’s the sad story of Bollywood. But real.” Priyanka Chopra recently joined the ongoing Hollywood strike and wrote on social media, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.❤️🙏🏽#SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike.”

Leaders of the Hollywood’s actors’ union have teamed with screenwriters in a strike, shutting down production across the entertainment industry. The historic move in more than six decades comes in retaliation to all the broken talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services. The writers had demanded better pay and protection against Artificial Intelligence (AI).

