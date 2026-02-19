Amid interim bail, Rajpal Yadav shares first post on social media, 'Aap sabhi...'

Actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence after being released from Tihar jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case. The popular Bollywood actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share his first message since his release, expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers who stood by him during the legal turmoil.

See post here:

In his brief yet heartfelt post written in Hindi, Rajpal wrote, “Aap sabbhi k pyaar aur saath k liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support) (folded hands emoji).” He did not add a caption but included a folded hands emoji, symbolising humility and appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

The post quickly drew reactions from fans across the country. Many flooded the comments section with encouraging words. One fan wrote, “You are a gem of our generation.” Another commented, “Only good happens with the good person.” A third added, “Good to have you back, sir.” The overwhelming response reflected the goodwill the actor continues to enjoy despite recent controversies.

Rajpal Yadav speaks about his legal battle

Following his bail, Rajpal also addressed the media through news agency ANI, reflecting on both his legal situation and his long journey in Indian cinema. “I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this,” he stated.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He further added, “As for me, I will share some personal things about myself very soon. I will also hold a proper press conference in front of the media of the entire country. Since I didn’t get time right now, I want to say that every child, elderly, and youth of the entire country, every child, elderly, and youth of the entire world who has given me their blessings. I am like a seed for everyone. Since childhood, and now until my half-century, I have been raised by the blessings of children, the elderly, and youth.”

The actor’s emotional words hinted at a detailed statement in the coming days.

Delhi High Court grants interim relief

The Delhi High Court granted an interim suspension of Rajpal Yadav’s sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court also noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while granting relief. The suspension of the sentence remains conditional upon compliance with the bond requirements.

During the difficult period, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, reportedly extended financial assistance to Rajpal’s family and appealed to others to offer support. As the legal proceedings continue, fans now await Rajpal Yadav’s promised press conference, hoping for clarity and closure in a case that has dominated headlines in recent days.