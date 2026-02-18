Home

Amid interim bail, Rajpal Yadav sparks row with demand for smoking zones in jails, ‘Prisons should be…’

Following his interim bail in a financial dispute case, the actor shared his views on prison conditions and suggested certain facilities for inmates, triggering widespread reactions across social media.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail on interim bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The Delhi High Court granted him relief till March 18, giving him temporary freedom as legal proceedings continue. After stepping out the actor thanked his country, his fans and members of the film industry for their support during what he described as a difficult phase.

However, what caught public attention was not just his release but a statement he made soon after. His remarks about prison facilities have now sparked debate online.

What did Rajpal Yadav say?

Speaking from his ancestral village in Shahjahanpur district, Rajpal said prisons should have designated smoking areas similar to those at railway stations and airports. He stated that prisons should be treated as reform centres where inmates get structured opportunities to improve themselves. At the same time, he made it clear that the law remains supreme for those unwilling to reform.

“It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake,” he said. He also mentioned that his advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay would respond to legal questions officially and that he would address the media in detail after attending a family wedding.

Public reactions to his statement

Rajpal’s suggestion about smoking zones inside prisons has drawn mixed reactions online. Some social media users supported the idea saying that controlled smoking areas could reduce conflict among inmates. Others criticized the statement arguing that prisons should focus on discipline and rehabilitation rather than additional facilities. A few netizens even questioned the timing of his comment so soon after securing bail.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Businessman claims he ‘cried like a child’ while seeking Rs 9 crore repayment

About the court proceeding of Rajpal Yadav

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail after Rajpal deposited the required amount. Initially the court directed him to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by 3 PM as part payment in the cheque bounce matter linked to M S Murli Project. After confirmation that the amount was deposited in the company’s bank accounts Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted interim bail subject to a Rs 1 lakh bail bond and one surety.

Rajpal has maintained that the case dates back to 2012 and that he has always complied with court orders. He thanked the High Court for giving him an opportunity to be heard and said he is ready to answer any allegation.

More about Rajpal Yadav

Several Bollywood personalities including Sonu Sood and Mika Singh extended their support to the actor during the controversy. Rajpal will remain out on bail until the next hearing on March 18 by which time he is expected to clear the remaining dues to avoid further legal trouble.

