Jai Bhim featuring Suriya has been surrounded with controversies ever since Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to the actor for tarnishing the reputation of the Vanniyar community. However, fans expressed solidarity with the team of Jai Bhim and started trending #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter. Overwhelmed by the support pouring in for Jai Bhim actor Suriya from both the film industry and from fans across the country, the actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his gratitude. He tweeted: “This love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us.”Also Read - Jai Bhim Overtakes The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather On IMDb To Claim No 1 Spot

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021



Suriya, who hasn’t been on Twitter for quite a while, also took time to respond individually to some of the tweets, both from fans and other celebrities amid Jai Bhim’s controversy. Also Read - Jai Bhim Row: #WeStandWithSuriya Trends After Vanniyar Sangam Sends Legal Notice And Seeks Rs 5 Cr Compensation

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Thiraipada Iyakkunargal Sangam (TANTIS), better known as the Tamil Film Directors’ Union, has backed Suriya and written a letter to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, urging him to look at Suriya as a brother. Also Read - Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Gets Into Another Controversy Over 'Communal Symbol' in a Scene, Makers Rectify

Stating that both creative freedom and political freedom were important, the office-bearers of the Directors’ Union pointed out to Ramadoss that if a mistake had occurred unknowingly, resolving the issue in a friendly manner would be the most healthy thing to do.