Amid Jailer Success, Rajinikanth Feels ‘Magnificent’ After Visiting Ayodhya – Watch

Jailer success: Rajinikanth's video from Ayodhya's visit goes viral where he can he seen all praising the sacred place.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth, who arrived in Ayodhya, offered prayers at Hanuman and Ram temples.

The actor’s sacred visit comes at a time when his film ‘Jailer’ is performing well at the box office. Sharing his experience of visiting Ayodhya and the temple, Rajinikanth called it ‘magnificent and excellent’. A tweet by news agency ANI read, “#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | “Excellent,” says superstar Rajinikanth when asked about his experience on visiting Lucknow. “Excellent. Superb. Magnificent,” he says when asked about his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “It was very good,” he says for his meetings with several political leaders in the state (sic).”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | “Excellent,” says superstar Rajinikanth when asked about his experience on visiting Lucknow. “Excellent. Superb. Magnificent,” he says when asked about his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “It was very good,” he says for his meetings with several… pic.twitter.com/bSgapCGRmu — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023



Earlier, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.

The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

Talking about ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

‘Jailer’ is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Jailer Box Office Collection

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10 amid massive expectations. The film went on to impress the audience and is turning out to be a profitable venture for everyone associated with it. Jailer has entered Rs 500 crore club worldwide. It is running at Rs 279.15 crore after 11 days at the Box Office in India and the rest of the Rs 220.85 crore have come from the overseas market. The film’s performance is solid at the US Box Office and the Gulf countries where it’s creating a new record every second day. Rajinikanth’s Jailer beats PS-1 at the worldwide Tamil Box Office as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film earned Rs 488 crore.

