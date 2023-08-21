Home

Amid Jailer’s Success, Rajinikanth Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya: ‘Will Come Again’

Rajinikanth is in Ayodhya to seek blessings in Hanuman Temple amid the success of Jailer movie.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer has grossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide and is still going strong. He is currently in Ayodhya to offer prayers amid the success of the film. Rajinikanth visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday and saw the construction work. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid obeisance. “I wished to come here for a long time and I am fortunate that the wish has been fulfilled. If Lord wishes, I will come again after the construction of the temple is completed,” Rajinikanth told reporters.

#Superstar Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/I1wXjITpEM — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 20, 2023



At the Ram Janmabhoomi, he was welcomed by senior officials, including the Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar and the Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh.

The chief priest of the Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das presented Rajinikanth a model of the Ram temple and a stole with the name of Lord Ram woven on it. Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple told news agency PTI that the actor spent around 10 minutes at the temple. “I express my thanks to Rajinikanth ji. Today, people from different parts of the country, of different professions and Bollywood are being attracted towards Ayodhya,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10 amid massive expectations. The film went on to impress the audience and is turning out to be a profitable venture for everyone associated with it. Jailer is running at Rs 279.15 crore after 11 days at the Box Office in India and the rest of the Rs 220.85 crore have come from the overseas market. The film’s performance is solid at the US Box Office and the Gulf countries where it’s creating a new record every second day. Rajinikanth’s Jailer beats PS-1 at the worldwide Tamil Box Office as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film earned Rs 488 crore.

The Tamil superstar reached Lucknow on Friday to promote his film Jailer, which hit the screens on August 10. On Saturday, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor said his meeting with the UP Chief Minister was “very good”.

