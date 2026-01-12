Home

Amid Jana Nayagan delay, Parasakthi actor Dev Ramnath bashes Thalapathy Vijay fans for posting negative reviews, calls it damaging the spirit

Parasakthi actor Dev Ramnath reacts to negative reviews by Thalapathy Vijay fans following the delay of Jana Nayagan, calling it "damaging the spirit" of the film and its team.

The Tamil film Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara, starring Sivakarthikeyan, finally hit theatres on January 10, 2026, after receiving last-minute clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The release came amid rising tensions online as fans of actor Thalapathy Vijay expressed disappointment over the delay of his film Jana Nayagan. Dev Ramnath, actor and creative producer of Parasakthi, has publicly criticized what he sees as deliberate online sabotage targeting his film.

What did Dev Ramnath say?

Ramnath highlighted several actions by certain groups that he says are harming fair competition in the film industry. “Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never,” he said. Ramnath explained that the decision to release Parasakthi ahead of Pongal was made well before any controversy arose and was never meant to provoke other productions.

The producer also called out the ongoing online campaign, adding, “Negative reviews, using old videos, influencing people, shouting political slogans in theatres, messing with BMS ratings. This isn’t competition. You did the same to a big film last year.” Screenshots shared by the team reportedly show coordinated efforts to lower ratings on platforms like BookMyShow and spread outdated clips to affect public perception.

Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never. I was at the CBFC office every single day, in chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with… pic.twitter.com/UdaHfW3JQL — Dev Ramnath (@DevRamnath) January 11, 2026

About Parasakthi’s release

Parasakthi received its UA certificate from the CBFC on January 9, ending uncertainty about its release. The production house, Dawn Pictures, confirmed the preponed release date, stating that the move was in response to “sustained demand from theatrical stakeholders” and aimed to “maximise its theatrical potential” during the festive Pongal season. The film was originally set for January 14.

About delay in Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s last film before stepping into politics, was initially planned for January 9 but faced delays due to a Madras High Court case regarding its certification. The court deferred the matter to January 21, affecting its Pongal release schedule and sparking tensions among fan groups.

