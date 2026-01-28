Home

Entertainment

Amid Jana Nayagan delay, Thalapathy Vijays father, SA Chandrasekhar, breaks his silence, says, Hurdles are inevitable...

Amid Jana Nayagan delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, breaks his silence, says, ‘Hurdles are inevitable…’

Amid the delay of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar addresses the situation and shares his thoughts on the film’s progress and Vijay’s mindset.

The delay surrounding Jana Nayagan has kept fans and the film industry on edge for weeks. As speculation continues to grow, SA Chandrasekhar, veteran filmmaker and father of Thalapathy Vijay, has finally spoken about the situation. Addressing the media, he acknowledged the uncertainty around the film’s release but remained firm that such hurdles were expected given the current circumstances. His words reflected calm confidence rather than concern, hinting that the delay is only a temporary phase.

What did SA Chandrasekhar say?

In his interaction, SA Chandrasekhar made it clear that Vijay is not shaken by the obstacles surrounding Jana Nayagan. “Speaking about Jana Nayagan’s delay, SA Chandrasekhar said, “The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright.”He added that hurdles are inevitable for anyone stepping into politics for the first time. “It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles.”

Also read: Bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, Jana Nayagan gets no relief, Madras High Court sends matter back to single judge

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

On the legal front, the case surrounding Jana Nayagan has taken several turns. The court recently set aside an earlier order and announced a fresh hearing, stating that the Central Board of Film Certification must be given adequate time to submit its counter-affidavit. The matter has now been sent back to the single judge for reconsideration.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The producers have also been allowed time to amend their appeal and challenge a January 6 letter issued by the CBFC chairman, which played a key role in delaying the film’s release. Earlier, a single bench judge had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate, but that order was later challenged.

What’s next for Jana Nayagan?

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9. The postponement followed the film being referred to a revising committee after an internal complaint. The legal process is still ongoing, and the final decision will determine when the film can reach theatres.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay fans demand action on the delay of Jana Nayagan release, urge makers to withdraw the case

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.