Home

Entertainment

Amid Jana Nayagan row, Thalapathy Vijay attends wedding in Chennai, poses with fans, pictures and videos go viral

Amid Jana Nayagan row, Thalapathy Vijay attends wedding in Chennai, poses with fans, pictures and videos go viral

Thalapathy Vijay made a public appearance at a wedding in Chennai during the ongoing Jana Nayagan debate. Fans were thrilled to take photos and capture videos, which quickly went viral online.

Tamil superstar and actor-politician, Thalapathy Vijay, made a rare public appearance amid ongoing uncertainty over the release of his latest film, Jana Nayagan. The actor attended a high-profile wedding in Chennai, capturing fans’ attention as videos and pictures of him at the event went viral.

The wedding celebration in Chennai

The wedding of Sahil, son of YS Sunil Reddy, and Vedika took place on Sunday. Vijay arrived in a white shirt, matching pants and a beige blazer, making a stylish yet understated entrance. Fans and guests welcomed him with flower bouquets, while Vijay smiled and shook hands with several people, spreading warmth and cheer at the ceremony.

The high-profile ceremony

At the event, Vijay was also seen interacting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress Party, as they sat together for a brief chat. Actor Suriya was another notable attendee. Before leaving, Vijay clicked pictures with fans, showing his signature humility and friendliness.

Watch viral video from the event

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The reactions of Thalapathy Vijay’s fan army

Social media quickly reacted to the photos, with fans flooding the comment sections with excitement and admiration. Many praised Vijay for staying connected with his supporters despite the ongoing Jana Nayagan controversy.

Comments included, “Good to see him out and about for a social event,” “So sweet of him to click photos with fans,” “Wow, amazing Vijay sir, always humble and friendly,” “Love how he never disappoints his fans,” “Even amid political and film pressures, he makes time for people,” and “Looking dapper as always, Thalapathy!”

Few more clicks of Thalapathy Vijay with Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the family wedding in Chennai pic.twitter.com/50wmDCQ6Or — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) February 8, 2026

Also read: Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans as makers of Jana Nayagan decide to…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.