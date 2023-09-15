Home

Amid Jawan Success, K-Pop Idol Aoora Expresses His Eagerness to Work With Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood | Exclusive

Aoora aka Park Min-Jun known for recreating timeless hits like Jimmy-Jimmy and Auva-Auva into K-pop mixes, expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in an exclusive conversation with India.com

Aoora, also known as Park Min-Jun, is a well-known South Korean K-pop superstar. He rose to fame in India after his renditions of well-known Bollywood songs like ‘Auva-Auva,’ ‘Jimmy Jimmy,’ and ‘Yeh Sham Mastani.’ Aoora enjoys a massive fan base in South Korea and India. The former band member of ‘AA,’ has made his solo debut in 2009 with his song ‘Love Back,’ and is currently on a five-city UP tour in India. The K-pop star expressed his desire to work in Bollywood with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an exclusive interview with India.com.

For those living under a rock, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has emerged victorious at the box office. The film made Rs 500 crore worldwide. Amidst all the ravishing reviews of the film, Aoora declared that he loves Bollywood and dreams of working with SRK. The K-pop idol said, “I would love to work in Bollywood if I got a chance with Shah Rukh Khan (sic).”

AOORA’S LOVE FOR BOLLYWOOD AND ITS MUSIC CONTINUES

While he exhibited his love for Shah Rukh Khan, he also opened up about the first Indian song he ever heard. Raving about Shraddha Kapoor’s song from Baaghi, Aoora instantly fell in love with ‘Cham Cham.’ Talking about the song, he said, “Last two years, somewhat watching an actor wow so amazing music and video and now love Tamil, Telegu and Punjabi songs (sic).”

Aoora, who loves the Hindi film industry because of its contagious energy and musical vibe, showed his interest in timeless classics. He said, “The old songs and mixing it with K-Pop is an amazing experience for me. The reason for recreating it is because I really vibe with the energy, especially the old songs, have very amazing quality to them and I am experimenting with it (sic).”

K-pop idol Aoora spoke at length about Shilpa Rao, when asked about his favourite Indian singer. He said, “I want to, I love you, Shilpa Rao.” The popular Indian singer, who is known for her songs like Tere Hawale, Besharam Rang, and Kaavaalaa, among others might get collaborate with the idol. The transcriber translated from Korean to English and revealed that he wants to collaborate with Shilpa Rao and he is actually getting a chance to do something with her. Aoora really loved her song Kaavaalaa and he also performed on her song Chaleya.”

During the press conference, Aoora revealed that he chose to visit UP for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Indo-Korean relations. He was really interested in connecting with the people here and knowing the culture closely. When asked about the development of K-pop in India, he said that he feels in the next five years this will grow, and more and more collaborative projects between India and Korea will help bring growth in this.

