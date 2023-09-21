Home

Amid Jawan Success, Nayanthara is ‘Very Upset’ With Director Atlee, The Reason is…

Actor Nayanthara who has been making headlines for her debut in Hindi film Jawan, is reportedly upset with the director of the film. Nayanthara played the role of Narmada Rai, the head of Force One in Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action film. She even has action scenes in the film. While Nayanthara was the film’s lead, Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in Jawan. However, DP’s role impacted the audience. Now, a latest new report suggests that Nayanthara is upset with Atlee for how he gave more importance to Deepika.

A source close to Nayanthara spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayanthara’s part was significantly sidelined.”

Nayanthara won’t be a part of any Bollywood film?

The source has further mentioned that Nayanthara won’t pick any project from Bollywood as she wasn’t happy with the treatment given to her in Jawan. Deepika Padukone had an extended cameo in Jawan where she romanced Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore character and she even got love from the audience. The source further said, “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan and that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon.”

Nayanthara has always been away from the promotions. She didn’t even attend any of the promotional events of Jawan.

Jawan’s whopping box office collection

Meanwhile, Jawan has been making noise at the box office window in India and globally. The film has crossed Rs 517 crore in India and Rs 907 crore worldwide on day 14. Shah Rukh Khan’s film has been getting love for the right cast, director, storyline, cinematography, music, and most importantly South Indian influence.

