Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Ranthambore, Rajasthan. As the news of their lavish wedding details are doing rounds of the internet, one post that grabbed attention was of Vicky’s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Amid the Katrina and Vicky wedding buzz, she shared a cryptic post that reads, “Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast.”Also Read - Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Final Wedding Guest List Revealed, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Gurdas Maan Reach Sawai Modhopur |

For those who don’t know, Vicky and Harleen were in a relationship for a long time and called it quit in 2019, soon after the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Vicky's Family To Welcome Katrina In Pure Punjabi Style

A few days back, a source close to Harleen told ETimes that she is not bothered about Vicky’s wedding with Katrina. He was quoted as saying, “Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur. Apparently, she recently shot for a song in a film. She is in advanced talks for another web show. And of course, she was praised a lot for Ekta’s web show, Broken but Beautiful. Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’.” Also Read - From Shaadi Outfits, Food Menu to Honeymoon - 10 Things we Know About Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Katrina and Vicky along with their family members reached the wedding venue at 11:10 pm on Monday night. The bride and the groom squad was greeted in a grand way by the hotel management. The guests will start coming to the venue from Tuesday onwards. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding cake is a blue-and-white five tier Tiffany cake curated by a chef from Italy.

Reportedly, the guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. The menu also includes Rajwadi food items for the wedding. The wedding will see as many as 120 guests, including top film personalities. Some of the expected names are Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, among others.

The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. The sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, while mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8. The couple will be throwing a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 10.