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Amid LPG crisis, Akshay Kumar reveals wife, Twinkle Khanna shops 2 electric stoves : Shortage of...

Amid LPG crisis, Akshay Kumar reveals wife, Twinkle Khanna shops 2 electric stoves : ‘Shortage of…’

Akshay Kumar expressed his views on the ongoing LPG shortage in India amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel and revealed Twinkle Khanna has purchased two electric stoves as a backup.

Currently, there is an outcry across the country due to the shortage of gas cylinders. Many people have been forced to close their grocery stores, restaurants. Black-market sales of cylinders have caused prices to skyrocket, and some people are storing cylinders at home. Even induction cylinders have become more expensive on shopping sites. Now, Akshay Kumar has made a major statement regarding the crisis, also sharing details about the situation at his home and that of his wife.

Akshay Kumar spoke about the shortage of gas cylinders

Recently, at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) event for the “Clean Mumbai League” and a city-wide cleanliness drive, Akshay Kumar spoke on the ongoing LPG crisis in India. On this occasion, Kumar not only shared his vision for a cleaner city but also expressed his views on the ongoing LPG shortage in the country amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Akshay Kumar said, “We always expect the municipal corporation to keep the city clean, but real change will come when every Mumbaikar takes this responsibility as their own.” He further advised builders that wherever construction work is happening in the city, the use of green curtains should be made mandatory to prevent dust from spreading. Akshay also promised that he is not alone in this campaign, as other Bollywood stars will join him.

Akshay Kumar bought two electric stoves

With concerns about cooking gas supply across the country, Akshay was asked about the situation and responded in a humorous yet practical manner. He said, “There’s no gas shortage at my house right now, but my wife, Twinkle Khanna, is very foresighted. She has already ordered two electric stoves as a precaution.” Akshay added with a laugh that he doesn’t know whether the stoves have arrived yet.

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Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. India.com sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorised LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.

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