Amid massive backlash, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat set for...

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat have announced a title change following public criticism. The decision comes as the film undergoes adjustments before its official release.

The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee and produced by Neeraj Pandey, recently became the center of controversy following its title reveal. The film faced intense criticism online for allegedly offending the Brahmin community. Social media users expressed outrage and many demanded accountability from the makers.

Following the backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees even called for a ban on the film. While the controversy had created uncertainty about the film’s release, a recent update has brought some clarity.

Makers decide to change title of Ghooskhor Pandat

The production team has officially informed the Delhi High Court that they have decided to change the title of the film. This decision comes in response to rising social media pressure, multiple FIRs, and nationwide protests calling for a ban. The move aims to address public concerns and prevent further misunderstandings regarding the film’s content and intent.

A writ petition challenging the film’s release had been filed in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the title and promotional material were defamatory and communally sensitive. Political protests in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh escalated tensions, with Brahmin organizations demanding a ban. In some areas, effigies of the filmmakers and Manoj Bajpayee were burned, and FIRs were filed against the director.

Why did the title spark controversy?

At the heart of the backlash was the title Ghooskhor Pandat, which loosely translates to ‘Corrupt Pandit’. Critics argued that the use of the term Pandat, a surname commonly associated with Brahmins, reinforced negative stereotypes and could be seen as offensive.

More about the title row

Manoj Bajpayee addressed the criticism on social media, acknowledging public concerns. He emphasized that the character and storyline were purely fictional and not intended to target any community. The promotional content that caused unrest has been removed as a precautionary measure. Director Neeraj Pandey also clarified that the series is a fictional cop drama and that the term Pandat is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

