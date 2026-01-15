Home

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Vishal Dadlani criticises over low voter presence at the polling booth, calls it shameful- Watch

Singer Vishal Dadlani criticises low voter turnout at the 2026 Mumbai BMC elections, calling it shameful and urging citizens to participate in democracy. Watch his reaction.

Mumbai witnessed the opening of polling booths for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, but the early hours saw surprisingly low voter presence. Among the few voters who showed up, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani made headlines for his candid reaction to the lack of public participation.

What did Vishal Dadlani say?

After casting his vote at a Mumbai polling booth, Dadlani expressed visible disappointment. He noted that there were more officials at the booth than voters and called the situation “shameful.” In his view, the low turnout reflected a worrying indifference toward democracy. Dadlani urged citizens to take responsibility for the governance of their city and country. “If we don’t take care of our country, if we don’t take responsibility for it, then what’s happening will continue to happen,” he said, highlighting the broader significance of civic engagement.

Citizens before being a celebrity star

While Dadlani’s reaction brought attention to voter apathy, several Bollywood stars and sports icons were present at polling stations to encourage participation as a responsible citizen. Names like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted casting their votes.

Akshay Kumar reminded Mumbaikars that they hold the “remote control” to the city’s future, emphasizing the power of every single vote. Many of these stars shared pictures and videos on social media, urging citizens to prioritize local governance and participate in the democratic process.

The early voting trend

Official data from the State Election Commission (SEC) indicated that voter turnout was low in the morning hours. Out of 1,03,44,315 registered voters, only 7,36,996 had cast their ballots by 9:30 am, amounting to just 7.12 per cent. Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue until 5:30 pm, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. Election officials are hopeful that turnout will improve as the day progresses to ensure that the democratic process strengthens Mumbai’s civic institutions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC elections, Musician Vishal Dadlani says, “…Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country, for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that… pic.twitter.com/v9vGyNuJ52 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Why it is mandatory?

Vishal Dadlani’s message underscores a crucial point: active citizen participation is the backbone of democracy. His concern for the city’s governance echoes a call for accountability, reminding everyone that elections are not just a ritual but a responsibility toward shaping the future of Mumbai.

