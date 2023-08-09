Home

Amid OMG 2 Controversy, Yami Gautam-Pankaj Tripathi Break Silence: ‘Watch The Film First, Then Judge’

OMG 2 is releasing on August 11. Amid the controversy, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi have requested the viewers to watch the film first and then judge the storyline.

Days after Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), actress Yami Gautam and actor Pankaj Tripathi addressed all the hullabaloo created over the film on Tuesday. Releasing in theaters on August 11, Oh My God 2 cleared CBFC with 27 cuts in India and has got ‘A’ certification. In UAE and Oman, viewers by the 12+ age group cannot watch the film as the film will be released without any cuts.

Speaking to ANI, Yami Gautam said, “When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing sceptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children’s education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is essaying one of the lead roles in the film, also expressed his views, saying the film is “made with precautions and sensitivity. This is an important story and the film is made with all precautions and sensitivity. In the past days when the teaser of the film was released, a lot of controversies started erupting. I very much wanted to speak up and say to everyone that please watch the film first and then judge it, we are responsible people, Amit Rai took a lot of time to write this story,” he said.

OMG 2 is said to promote awareness and the need for sex education amongst adolescents, through a gripping story of a middle-class family.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film’s posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film’s religious theme. Now, it’s all clear and the film will be released on August 11.

