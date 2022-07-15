From the last few weeks, Katrina Kaif was missing from the public eye, the actress’ complete absence sparked pregnancy rumours. Meanwhile on Friday, amidst her pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif was clicked at the Mumbai Airport along with husband Vicky Kaushal. The duo arrived at the airport walking hand-in-hand as they jetted off to Maldives to celebrate the actress’ birthday. The couple was also joined by Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal and actress Sharvari Wagh.Also Read - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Depart For Singapore From Maldives: Reports

Katrina aced a comfortable airport look donning a bright orange sweatshirt and loose denim pants. She kept her hair open and went for minimal makeup as she made an appearance at the airport. Vicky looked handsome in a clean shaven look and was all smiles for the paparazzi in a smart outfit. Also Read - Budget Trip to Maldives: Why Monsoon is The Best Time to Visit Maldives For Those Wanting to Save Some Money

Katrina was all smiles as she jetted off to the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress is all set to celebrate her birthday tomorrow(July 16). Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again! Fans Speculate Following Her Absence From Limelight

Check out their airport photos below:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Booth, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. Besides, Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. The film co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.