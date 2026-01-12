Home

Amid Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar’s success, is FA9LA rapper Flipperachi coming to India? Here’s what we know

As Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar finds success, speculation grows about FA9LA rapper Flipperachi’s possible India visit. Here’s everything we know so far.

The announcement came as a surprise treat for fans over the weekend. Flipperachi shared the update on his social media, confirming that he will perform live in India for the very first time. His debut show is scheduled for March 14, 2026, with Bengaluru chosen as the opening stop of his tour. The city will host his performance at the UN40 Music Festival, marking a major milestone in the rapper’s growing global journey.

Along with the announcement, Flipperachi hinted that more Indian cities may soon be added to the tour list. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, requesting shows in Mumbai Ahmedabad Jaipur and other cities. The excitement online showed just how strongly his music has connected with Indian listeners.

How Fa9la became a viral favourite?

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, gained massive attention in India after Fa9la featured in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar. The song played during Akshaye Khanna’s powerful entry scene and instantly stood out. Though Fa9la was originally released last year, its use in the film introduced it to a wider audience.

The track went on to rack up nearly seven million views on YouTube and quickly became popular on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Riding on this wave, the film’s team later released the movie version of the song online, further boosting its reach.

What fans can expect next?

With his India debut now confirmed, Flipperachi’s growing fan base is eagerly waiting for more tour dates. The rapper’s mix of global beats and raw energy has clearly found a home in India, and this first live performance could be the start of a much bigger connection.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film’s massive success at the box office has pushed its global collection to Rs 1256 crore gross. With this milestone, Dhurandhar has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, ranking just behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

