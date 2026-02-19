Home

Entertainment

Amid Rs 9 crore debt row, Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal who backed him during crisis, Need to...

Amid Rs 9 crore debt row, Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal who backed him during crisis, ‘Need to…’

The actor addressed questions about the financial crisis linked to his Rs 9 crore liability and explained why he prefers to keep certain matters private.

Even as the legal storm continues, Rajpal Yadav has chosen to remain private about the support he received from fellow Bollywood actors. The actor, who recently secured interim bail in his Rs 9 crore debt case, has declined to disclose who helped him or the amount involved, saying he does not want sympathy from the public.

Fans and industry insiders were curious after reports suggested that several Bollywood stars had stepped in to assist him financially while he was in jail. However, Rajpal has kept all details close to his chest, emphasizing that the support he received is personal and does not need public validation.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble?

The case dates back to 2010 when Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box office and he was unable to repay the loan. Over time the debt increased to Rs 9 crore as cheques he issued bounced, prompting legal proceedings.

In February 2026 the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal to surrender as he informed the court that he could not repay the amount. He subsequently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail. Following this, he received interim bail until March 18 after fulfilling the court’s conditions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rajpal Yadav’s take on industry support

Addressing the financial support from the industry, the actor said, “This matter first appeared in the media in 2012. Headlines claimed that ‘Rajpal Yadav is a fraud’. Since then, I have worked in at least ten films every year. If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me? The industry does not need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me.”

Also read: Rajpal Yadav grooves at niece’s Mehendi ceremony after release from Tihar jail, video goes viral

More on Rajpal Yadav

During a recent interview, he also spoke about the assistance offered by his colleagues. While names like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn were mentioned in media reports, Rajpal refused to confirm or deny them. He said, “I respect all the help that has come my way but I do not want sympathy.”

Sonu Sood reportedly offered both financial aid and a token remuneration for an upcoming project, while other actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan also helped discreetly. Rajpal appreciates the support but maintains that it is private and does not need public acknowledgment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.