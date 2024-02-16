Amid Separation Rumours, Dalljiet Kaur and Her Husband Nikhil Patel UNFOLLOWS Each Other On Instagram

Home

There appears to be some discord between Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel. They tied the knot in March 2023, following which the actor relocated to Kenya with her son.

Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel, are making headlines after the actress removed all her wedding pictures and even dropped ‘Patel’ from her name. Now, a report by Bollywood Life claims that the duo have also unfollowed each other from Instagram. Also, Nikhil changed his bio from ‘girl-boy dad’ to just ‘girl dad’. For the unversed, Nikhil is blessed with two daughters. Later, he added boy dad’ to his Instagram bio after tying the knot with Dalljiet, who has a son from her previous wedding.

Despite no official confirmation from the couple itself, fans are sure TV actor Dalljiet Kaur and businessman-husband Nikhil Patel have split less than one year after their wedding in March 2023. Their Instagram activity offers a bunch of hints. However, it should be noted that Dalljiet still follows Nikhil’s daughter Aariyana Patel. Apart from Dalljiet, Nikhil has also removed all the pictures of the actress from their wedding ceremony.

While the couple is yet to make an official statement on the matter, fans are speculating that the duo have parted ways. Several fans took to Nikhil’s latest post on Instagram and left comments asking about their relationship status. While one fan wrote, “I had literally started believing in love again because of you two! Please come back together,” another said, “@niknpatel you are doing wrong to her. In India, marriages don’t end that easily. You should give it a second chance.”

Earlier, according to a report by Times Now, Dalljiet’s team had issued a statement stating, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Dalljiet and Nikhil’s Relationship

Back in January 2023, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged. During an interview with ETimes, the actress talked about giving a second chance to marriage. Talking more about this, she also revealed the reason that took her so long to move on after her separation from her ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot. The actress said that she wanted to be 100% sure before taking the next step.

