Amid Thalapathy Vijay’s divorce buzz, astrologer predicts no CM post for the actor in 2026: ‘Not this time…’

With Tamil Nadu heading into a crucial election season, actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has found himself in the middle of an unexpected personal and political storm. What was meant to be a year focused on his political consolidation has now been overshadowed by reports of a divorce petition filed by his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

According to reports, Sangeetha filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court on December 5, 2025. The matter was formally taken up this month. In her petition, she has reportedly alleged that the actor is involved in an affair with an actress. The claims have sparked intense speculation across political and film circles, although Vijay has not issued any public statement on the matter so far.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 20, 2026, and Vijay has reportedly been asked to appear before the court.

Astrologer’s prediction on Vijay’s political future

Amid the controversy, astrologer Prashanth Kini entered the conversation with a bold prediction about Vijay’s political trajectory. Taking to social media, Kini stated, “Thalapathy Vijay will get grand success in politics after 2030. This time he will show his presence in Tamilnadu Politics, that’s it…..!! He will definitely become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu but not this time….!! (sic).”

In another post, he added, “Thalapathy Vijay won’t become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu this time….!! (ci).”

Without naming anyone directly, the astrologer also suggested that history similar to that of M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa could repeat itself, hinting at parallels between cinema and politics in the state. While such predictions often generate curiosity, they have also intensified debates about Vijay’s timing and preparedness for top office.

Jana Nayagan’s certification delay adds to the troubles

Adding to the turbulence is the uncertainty surrounding Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan. The project, initially slated for a January 2026 release, has been delayed after it did not receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The issue briefly moved to court before the makers withdrew the case and submitted the film to the Revising Committee. However, there has been no official update on the certification, and a new release date remains unannounced.

For a public figure transitioning from cinema to full-time politics, timing is everything. With elections approaching, a delayed film release, a pending divorce case and speculative political forecasts have combined to create a complex narrative around Vijay’s 2026. Whether these developments impact his political ambitions remains to be seen. For now, the spotlight remains firmly fixed — not just on his campaign trail, but on his courtroom appearances and the uncertain fate of his final film.