Home

Entertainment

Amid The Bramayugam Controversy, Director Rahul Sadasivan Calls it a Totally ‘Fictional Story With Fictional Characters’

Amid The Bramayugam Controversy, Director Rahul Sadasivan Calls it a Totally ‘Fictional Story With Fictional Characters’

In a petition filed against the makers of Bramayugam, the Kerala High Court requested to change the name of the lead character. Now director Rahul Sadasivan in an interview stated that the movie and characters are purely fictional based. Read along.

Amid The Bramayugam Controversy, Director Rahul Sadasivan Calls it a Totally 'Fictional Story With 'Fictional Characters'

Kerala: Actor Mammootty before the release of his upcoming movie Bramayugam, has been under the radar of controversies. Recently the movie has been making headlines since a petition was filed against the makers of the movie. The petition filed under the Kerala High Court read that the lead character played by Mammootty resembled one of the families in Kerala. Read along to find out what exactly is the Bramayugam controversy.

Trending Now

‘It’s a Fictional Story with ‘Fictional Characters’ Says Director Rahul Sadasivan Amid Controversies

Before the film could make it to the theatres, filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan gave his statement. During a conversation with the Times of India, Rahul Sadasivan stated, “It’s a mystery thriller. It falls into a little bit of the horror genre as well. It is a fictional story with fictional characters (sic).” While the conversation with the media house continued, Rahul Sadasivan stated his movie was purely based on fiction and fictional characters.

You may like to read

What Exactly Is The Bramayugam Controversy?

Mammootty’s upcoming horror-thriller movie, Bramayugam was all set to hit the theaters on February 15, 2024. However, the movie found itself surrounded by multiple controversies. Recently a petition was filed by a man named, Punjamon Illam. He claimed that Mammootty’s character’s name in the movie Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti had been associated with his family ancestors, later the character’s name was changed to Kodumon Potti. In a recent press talk with TOI, the director of the film stated that the horror film is purely fictional with fictional characters.

The petition filed by Punjamon Illam associated the name of the character in the horror-thiller movie Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti seen performing black magic and doing so would tarnish the image of their family’s reputation and would show their ancestors in a negative limelight. However, the makers of the movie changed the lead character’s name from Kunjamon Potti to Kodumon Potti.

Subsequently, the family requested an intervention from the Kerala High Court to have the name removed, citing damage to their family’s reputation. The petition, filed by Punjamon Illam, also mentioned that none of the creators of Bramayugam had approached them to discuss the plot and theme of the horror-thriller film. The family also claimed in their petition that, “If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors, and successors (sic).”

About Bramayugam Movie

The upcoming movie Bramayugam is expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Bramayugam is a horror-thriller film that provides glimpses of the use of dark magic. Set in the 18th century, the film promises to deliver a chilling experience for viewers. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, this Malayalam film features Mammootty in the lead role, with Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in significant supporting roles. Penned by T.D Ramakrishnan and Rahul Sadasivan, the horror film is produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. It also stars Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth, and Amalda Liz in pivotal roles. The horror-thriller movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 15, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.