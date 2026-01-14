Home

Amid Toxic teaser row, Yash’s old interview goes viral, fans say, ‘Actors ki baat…’

Amid controversy over the Toxic teaser, Yash’s old interview has resurfaced on social media, sparking reactions and discussions among fans.

Rocking Star Yash is back in the spotlight, but this time not just for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas. On his birthday last week, the makers released a teaser showing Yash’s first look as Raya. The teaser begins in a graveyard, where Yash crashes a funeral in a car, and then moves to high-octane action sequences. Some viewers felt parts of the teaser were inappropriate.

The controversy escalated when the Aam Aadmi Party complained to the Karnataka State Commission for Women, calling the scene ‘obscene’ and harmful to women and children.

The controversy around the Yash starrer Toxic

According to the complaint, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan said that the explicit content in the teaser “is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.” The complaint triggered heated debates online and offline about censorship, audience sensitivity, and creative freedom.

The old interview of Yash

Amid this controversy, an old interview of Yash from Weekend with Ramesh resurfaced online. In that interview, he had said, “I won’t do any movie scenes that I wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with my parents.” Fans quickly reacted to the clip with mixed opinions. Some questioned the actor’s choice, saying, “Actors ki baat ka vishwas kon karta hai bhai?” Others defended him, commenting, “His parent may be now comfortable with him to watch those scenes. Jamaana badal gaya.”

Some added, “You probably don’t know him or his family that well. Maybe they’d be comfortable, who knows,” while others noted, “His mother is a producer now. She might be comfortable with those kind of scenes now.” The reactions reflect the diverse perspectives of fans about personal choices, family, and creative expression.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara alongside Yash. The film is set to release in theaters on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The film’s release, combined with the ongoing controversy, is already making headlines and is expected to dominate discussions among fans and film analysts alike.

