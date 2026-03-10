Amid Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash rumours, report claims Yash is looking forward to Ranveer Singh’s film: ‘Competitiveness are…’

For weeks now, film circles and social media timelines have been buzzing with speculation about a supposed box office rivalry between Yash’s much-awaited film, Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s action-packed sequel, Dhurandhar 2. The chatter grew louder when both films were initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, triggering predictions of one of the biggest cinematic clashes in recent years.

However, the narrative took an unexpected turn when the makers of Toxic announced that the film would no longer be released on its original date. Instead, it was pushed to June. While the official statement cited global uncertainties, particularly in the Middle East, many observers quickly linked the delay to the looming competition from Dhurandhar 2.

But is there really a rivalry brewing? A fresh report suggests otherwise, and the reality might be far less dramatic than the rumours.

Is Yash really worried about Dhurandhar 2?

According to a report quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the speculation surrounding a rivalry between the two films may be largely exaggerated. In fact, insiders claim that Yash. who not only stars in Toxic but is also its co-producer, has great regard for the Dhurandhar franchise. A source told the publication that the actor genuinely enjoyed the first instalment and is excited about its sequel.

“Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2. All the rivalry, anxiety and competitiveness are created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two films,” the source said.

The statement suggests that much of the so-called tension between the projects may have been amplified by external speculation rather than anything happening behind the scenes.

Why was Toxic’s release postponed?

While fans initially believed the postponement was connected to the box office clash, the report insists that the decision had nothing to do with competition from Dhurandhar 2. Instead, it was linked to geopolitical tensions affecting certain international markets.

“Now, Toxic has moved forward not for fear of competition. But for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was,” the source added.

Earlier this month, the makers of Toxic officially confirmed the delay in a statement released on March 5.

“After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release,” the statement read.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

What about Dhurandhar 2’s release?

Unlike Toxic, Dhurandhar 2 appears to be moving ahead without any change in plans. The spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, with some industry watchers already predicting record-breaking box office numbers.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2’s release may not be impacted by tensions in West Asia because the first film reportedly did not release in several Gulf countries due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative. For now, the film remains on track for its March 19 release, where it is set to face another big competitor, Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan.

While fans continue to debate which film will dominate the box office, one thing seems clear, at least according to insiders, the supposed rivalry between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 may exist more in headlines than in reality.