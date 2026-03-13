Home

Amid Trisha Krishnan–Thalapathy Vijay dating rumours, actress Want to fall in love remark goes viral

A throwback interview of Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced on social media where the actress spoke openly about wanting to experience true love. The clip is now trending as speculation around her rumoured relationship with Thalapathy Vijay continues to spark conversations online.

Conversation across social media currently circles around actors Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay. Fresh dating speculation pushed older interviews of Trisha back into spotlight.

One particular remark where actress spoke about desire to fall in love before thinking about marriage has now gone viral again. Fans plus followers started revisiting past statements after both stars appeared together at wedding reception in Chennai.

Past engagement with Varun Manian

Back in January 2015, Trisha shared news about engagement with Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. An announcement came through social media where actress confirmed private ceremony between families scheduled for January 23 that year. She also assured supporters film career would continue without interruption plus mentioned upcoming projects planned for same year.

Months later speculation regarding engagement status spread widely across entertainment circles. In May 2015, Trisha finally addressed rumours through brief message confirming single status and requesting people to stop endless discussions about personal life.

Rumours surrounding broken engagement

Various online reports later circulated statements claiming Trisha once revealed reason behind broken engagement. According to those reports partner allegedly asked her to step away from acting career. Actress reportedly chose cinema over engagement explaining passion for acting would continue for lifetime. She also expressed intention to remain active in film industry as long as meaningful roles came her way.

However authenticity of those specific remarks could not be independently confirmed. Despite circulating widely those quotes remained part of online speculation rather than verified interview record.

Actress response about privacy

In later interaction during 2016 Trisha addressed media curiosity regarding engagement chapter. Actress said she avoided detailed explanation mainly out of respect for other person involved. According to her dragging someone into public controversy would not be fair. She emphasised importance of privacy especially when relationship matters involve two individuals whose lives extend beyond public attention.

Trisha’s views on love marriage plus divorce

During another conversation same year Trisha spoke honestly about personal outlook toward marriage. She revealed preference for genuine ‘want to fell in love’ type connection rather than entering marriage simply because society expects it. Actress explained unhappy marriages exist around many people which made her cautious about rushing into commitment.

Her words highlighted clear belief that love should come first. She shared wish to meet companion who could share life journey. Marriage according to her remains secondary while meaningful relationship holds greater importance.

More about Trisha Krishnan

Current rumours linking Trisha with Vijay intensified after news related to divorce plea filed by Sangeetha Sornalingam surfaced online. Soon after reports emerged both actors attended wedding reception together which further fueled speculation.

