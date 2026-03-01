Home

Amid US-Iran crisis, Sonal Chauhan turns to PM Narendra Modi for help from Dubai, says, ‘Help me get back…’

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan has been left in Dubai after flights were canceled due to escalating US-Iran tensions. In a social media message she appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government officials asking for help.

Tension across Middle East disrupted travel and left many Indian citizens stranded at Dubai airport. Actor Sonal Chauhan could not board her return flight after sudden suspension of services. Passengers were left confused and anxious as flight operations were halted without clear timeline for resumption.

Why Sonal Chauhan reached out to PM Narendra Modi?

Sonal Chauhan, who featured in Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat, shared message on social media seeking urgent support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She explained that flights were cancelled with no clarity on return and requested government guidance to ensure safe journey home.

“Hon’ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I’m currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return (sic),” she wrote, adding that she would be grateful for any assistance from Indian authorities.

What is happening at Dubai International Airport?

Dubai International Airport faced heavy crowds after multiple flight cancellations. Videos show passengers waiting in long queues and crowded terminals. People are still seeking updates on departure schedules. Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also reportedly stranded and shared visuals from inside terminal confirming that all flights were suspended until further notice.

Why flights were cancelled and travel disrupted?

Escalation between US and Iran intensified after stalled nuclear negotiations and renewed geopolitical friction. On February 28 2026 airstrikes by US and Israel targeted sites linked to Iran military and nuclear network. This prompted security alerts across Gulf region causing airspace restrictions and widespread flight cancellations.

As for now, no official timeline has been announced for restoration of normal flight operations. Indian authorities have not yet released formal statement while stranded travellers remain hopeful for assistance and coordinated evacuation if required.

Stranded citizens including Sonal Chauhan and PV Sindhu face uncertainty as authorities monitor situation. Appeals for support underline challenges faced by travellers caught amid geopolitical escalation while Indian government evaluates safe return options.

