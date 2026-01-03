Home

Amid Venezuela attack, here are the top 6 web series based on drug smuggling, Narcos, Narcos Mexico, and…, which you can binge-watch on…

Amid Venezuela crisis, explore gripping web series based on drug smuggling available on Netflix. From global crime dramas to cartel-based stories, these shows are perfect for binge-watching.

Amid global events, the recent attack-related tensions in Venezuela have once again highlighted the country’s long-standing struggle with instability, cross-border crime, and illegal trade routes. Venezuela’s situation has drawn attention to the larger issues of drug trafficking corridors, cartel influence, and organized crime that impact

Latin America and beyond. As audiences try to understand these complex realities, storytelling through web series has become a popular way to explore them. For those interested in understanding the intricate world of drug trafficking, cartels, and smuggling operations, Netflix offers several gripping web series that bring these stories to life.

Top 6 web series that explores world of drug trafficking

Narcos (IMDb: 8.7)

Narcos tells the story of Colombia’s cocaine empire, focusing on Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), and Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook). The series shows Escobar’s rise to power and the law enforcement efforts to capture him, blending real events with intense drama.

Narcos: Mexico (IMDb: 8.3)

This spin-off shifts the focus to Mexico, featuring Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), and Rafael Caro Quintero (Tenoch Huerta). It highlights the formation of modern cartels, smuggling routes, and the corruption that enabled their growth.

Breaking Bad (IMDb: 9.5)

Breaking Bad, helmed by legendary, Vince Gilligan, follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin, and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), his partner. The show explores how desperation and ambition can pull ordinary people into the criminal world with devastating consequences.

Better Call Saul (IMDb: 9.0)

A prequel to Breaking Bad, by Vince Gilligan, this series centers on Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). It reveals the legal and moral complexities of the drug trade, showing how crime infiltrates systems quietly and cleverly.

Dabba Cartel (IMDb: 7.1)

Dabba Cartel is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language crime drama on Netflix. It follows five middle-class women — Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand — who run a traditional lunchbox (dabbawala) service in Mumbai. Their ordinary lives turn dangerous when they become involved in a high-stakes drug operation using lunchboxes to transport illicit goods.

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft (IMDb: 6.5)

This documentary-style series follows real-life smugglers, pilots, and law enforcement officers transporting cocaine through air routes. It offers an inside look at the risks, methods, and consequences involved in such operations.

What has happened in Venezuela?

As of January 3, 2026, Venezuela is in a state of national emergency following a reported U.S. military operation that allegedly captured President Nicolás Maduro. Early morning airstrikes hit key military sites in Caracas, including Fuerte Tiuna, in what President Trump described as a “large-scale” intervention aimed at removing Maduro’s administration.

This comes after years of economic collapse and the disputed 2024 election. While the Venezuelan military has called for resistance, the U.S. claims Maduro has already been flown out of the country. The incident has revived conversations around narco-networks, smuggling operations, and the hidden systems that thrive during political instability.

