Amid Jubilee Release, Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Bollywood’s Period Stories: ‘Slow, Lethargic and Lifeless’

Amid Jubilee release, Vivek Agnihotri recently took a dig at Bollywood's period stories and called them 'slow, lethargic and lifeless'.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Bollywood’s Period Stories: Vivek Agnihotri, known for his open and upfront views on socio-political issues, never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker often gives his unabashed views on cinema, society and politics. Despite being drawn into controversies for his straightforward remarks, Vivek always speaks his mind. The director took the nation by storm after the monstrous box office success of The Kashmir Files. The historical drama was based on the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. Despite political opposition, the movie created milestone record and collected around Rs 300 Crore. Now, in a recent tweet TKF director has mentioned about how Bollywood period stories are ‘slow, lethargic and lifeless’.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

Why is it that the moment Bollywood makes period stories, they become slow, lethargic and lifeless. Even in that period people found their lives very busy like we find today’s life. And why everyone is always dressed up in retro fashion of today not of that period? Why cant we… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 8, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI CALLS BOLLYWOOD PERIOD STORIES LIFELESS

Vivek tweeted “Why is it that the moment Bollywood makes period stories, they become slow, lethargic and lifeless. Even in that period people found their lives very busy like we find today’s life. And why everyone is always dressed up in retro fashion of today not of that period? Why cant we make period where everyone acts normal and not like they are burdened with doing period. And why Bollywood’s period stuff can’t be made without old gramophone, trams, kotha, curly hair and speaking dialogues as if everyone is hungover or stoned. Is it because they are trying to impress critics and their peers rather than engaging the audience? Disclaimer: General observations as a viewer, not about any particular film/web series/TV.” Recently, Vikramaditya Motwane’s web show Jubilee has been released, which is based on yesteryear’s cinema. Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee’s characters are inspired by Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai respectively. Vivek has often spoken up about the stereotypes and cliches in pop culture and movies especially. In many of his speeches and interviews he has opined how a certain narrative has been set up in storytelling about society and politics. The director has had strong disagreements and ideological differences with Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhasker as well. But he continues to express his views on public platform from time to time.

VIVEK AGNIHIOTRI TOOK AN INDIECT DIG AT KARAN JOHAR

Vivek recently reacted to Priyanka’s statement on being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood and wrote “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars.” He also tweeted while responding to a throwback video of Karan Johar where the latter joked about ‘murdering Anushka Sharma’s career’. Vivek wrote “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his movie The Vaccine War, based on India’s largest vaccination drive initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi. He also had The Delhi Files in the pipeline, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The Delhi Files is set in the backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

