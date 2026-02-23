Amid wedding buzz, Rashmika Mandanna’s ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty’s old comment on staying connected resurfaces

After months of whispers, denials and carefully guarded appearances, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally confirmed what fans long believed: they are getting married. On February 22, the couple shared a joint social media note announcing their Udaipur wedding, officially putting an end to speculation. The ceremony is scheduled for February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementoes Udaipur, where the couple has already arrived with a small group of close guests. Unlike big-ticket celebrity weddings, this one promises to remain extremely private. Amid the wedding excitement, attention has also turned to Rashmika’s earlier engagement to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika’s past relationship with Rakshit Shetty resurfaces

The two met while working on Kirik Party, which marked Rashmika’s film debut. She was 21 when they got engaged in 2017, while Rakshit was 34. However, the engagement ended within a year. Rashmika has never publicly spoken in detail about the relationship. In 2023, during promotions for his film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A, Rakshit was asked if he remained in touch with her. He responded positively, praising her ambition and achievements in cinema.

‘The wedding of VIROSH’

In their heartfelt announcement, Rashmika and Vijay revealed that they are naming their ceremony “The Wedding of VIROSH”, a nickname lovingly given to them by fans.

They wrote, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it,’ The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The note instantly went viral, with fans celebrating the official confirmation.

Intimate guest list, no major film stars expected

Sources suggest the wedding will have around 100 invitees. While some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are expected to attend, no major film stars are likely to be present. The couple has chosen to keep the gathering deeply personal, much like their engagement ceremony.

The understated approach reflects their consistent effort to protect their private life, even as public interest continues to soar.

From co-stars to life partners

Rumours about Rashmika and Vijay intensified in January 2023 after reports of a joint Maldives vacation. Over the past three years, they have been spotted together frequently, though they avoided direct confirmation.

The duo first worked together in Geetha Govindam and later reunited for Dear Comrade, where their on-screen chemistry became a fan favourite. Now, as they prepare to exchange vows in Udaipur, the reel-life pair is all set to begin a new chapter off-screen, quietly, privately and on their own terms.