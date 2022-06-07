Salman Khan Death Threats: The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statements of Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan a day after the Bollywood superstar received a threat letter. Maharashtra Home Department has also strengthened the ‘Dabangg’ star and his father’s security. However Salman Khan is not letting these threats hold him back from fulfilling his work commitments.Also Read - Salman Khan Security Threat: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Role In Sending Any Threat Letter To The Bollywood Superstar

Unfazed by the death threats, Salman Khan has flown to Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor, who received additional security from the Mumbai police, was spotted at the private airport(Kalina) as he flew out of the city on late Monday evening. Surrounded by heavy policemen and bodyguards, the actor made his way to the airport. Also Read - Maharashtra Decides to Increase Covid Testing As State Witnesses Spike in Cases | Read Govt's Statement Here

Watch Salman Khan at Mumbai’s private airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

According to a report in ETimes, “Salman and the entire team flew to Hyderabad for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai.”

Before heading in, Salman made sure to wave to the shutterbugs assembled at the gates. Many fans shared these photos on social media with “Take care” message for their beloved star.

Fan shared pic of Salman from the aiport



Earlier, Salman shared an in-flight pic of himself on Instagram, he wrote in caption: Thank you Jet_Luxe for the flight, amazing experience. #flyinstyle. @iifa #iifa2022

Check out Salman Khan’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

For the unversed, Salman’s father Salim Khan had received an anonymous letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)”.The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Taking serious cognizance, the Bandra Police have launched their probe even as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch also started its own investigations.

On Monday, a team of CBI and crime branch officials also visited Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment for the investigation.

Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.