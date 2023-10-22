Home

Amit Bhadana, a comedian and YouTuber with over 24 million subscribers gained more prominence for his web series SSC's inspirational narrative. Amit Bhadana spoke exlcusively to India.com about working Bollywood, failures, mental health and more

A competitive exam failure can be demoralizing. Despite putting in a lot of effort and labour, it can be a challenge to push yourself. Even though we often relate to these larger-than-life stories, only a few films or web series have addressed such a topic. YouTuber and comedian Amit Bhadana is one of the few people who have touched upon this topic through his inspirational series ‘SSC.’ The web show intends to inspire his audience by exhibiting how failure is an inevitable part of life’s path. While promoting SSC Amit spoke exclusively to India.com about working in Bollywood.

Amit Bhadana to Work in Bollywood Soon?

The YouTuber who has captured millions of hearts with his hilarious content, revealed that he’d be a part of any movie or show if it looked promising. He said, “Agar acha kaam hoga toh kahin ke liye bhi mein humesha taiyaar ho. Bollywood ho, OTT ho, kuch bhi ho (If there is good work, then I am always ready for anywhere. Be it Bollywood, OTT, anything).”

Amit Bhadana added, “Aisi baat nahi hai, Bollywood ne bhi kuch acha acha cinema banaya hai, bohot acha acha kaam kiya hai toh koi kyu kaam nahi karna chaiyega wahan par bhi, bilkul karna chaiyega. Ek achi opportunity, ek acha kaam ki sabko lalak hai (Bollywood has also made some good cinema and has done a lot of good work, so why shouldn’t a person wanna work there? Everyone deserves one good opportunity, one good work).”

Amit Bhadana on Bollywood’s Content Quality

Revealing if Bollywood is the final destination to his dreams, Amit Bhadana said, “Aisa maksat nahi hai mera, wahan pahuch jaon nahi. Mera maksat toh kaam karna hai, society mein aisa content dena hai jo impactful ho. Logo ki mental health theek kare, logo ko motivate kare, logo ko hasaye. Mera yeh nahi hai ki mujhe woh mil jayega toh mera badiya ho jayega, nahi mera aisa nahi hai (My intention is not to reach there. My aim is to work, to provide such content in society which is impactful. Improve people’s mental health, motivate people, and make people laugh. I don’t mean that if I get there then I will be ruined, no I don’t mean like that).”

“Aur aisa kuch paana nahi jisse pate hi sab kuch khatam hojaye, kuch aisa paana hai ki ab yeh mil gaya ab isse kuch aur bada lenge, fir usse kuch aur bada lenge. Sapne banayege aur fir unhe todenge fir banayege fir todenge (And I don’t want to get a thing that makes me believe that I have everything. I want to dream big, achieve them and then dream bigger. I will build my dreams, achieve them and then dream big),” Bhadana concluded.

The YouTuber also talked about making it through his failures, dealing with mental health issues and dealing with pressure – Watch Amit Bhadana’s full video interview for full insights!

