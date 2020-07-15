The suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a debate in the nation. A debate on mental illness, nepotism, power play and shallow the Bollywood industry is. Celebrities from within the industry are coming forward to unveil the dark realities of Bollywood. The latest one to join the debate is actor Amit Sadh who is currently seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amit opened up on the Bollywood industry’s dark side. He revealed how he was banned from Television for being outspoken and a lot of producers called up each other and advised to not to give him work. Also Read - Shakuntala Devi Trailer Out: Vidya Balan Aces The Role of Genius Mathematician Gracefully- Watch

Amit said, “I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do (Don’t give him work).’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga”. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-star Amit Sadh Tests COVID-19 Negative

Amit Sadhu, who came in Sultan has always been extremely fearless. He mentioned how a big television producer had called him and said that his reputation is ruined. He said further that he met a few good people and that changed his life in a good way. Also Read - After Abhishek Bachchan Tested Positive, His co-star Amit Sadh to Get COVID-19 Test Done

On the work front, Amit Sadh will be seen in Shakuntala Devi and Breathe: Into The Shadows.