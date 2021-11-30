Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who is busy shooting for Breathe season 3, informed his fans and closed ones on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence. He took to Instagram to share the diagnosis. His note on Instagram read, “Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all.”Also Read - Karnataka: 15 Nursing Students From Kerala Test Covid Positive; High Alert Issued on Border Areas

In India, it is a growing concern about a new variant of coronavirus. The latest report is the most heavily mutated version discovered so far – and it has such a long list of mutations that it was described by one scientist as “horrific”, while another report said it was the worst variant they’d seen. We hope it is not a new variant! Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

On the work front, Amit Sadh has Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline. He had announced last month that he has started shooting for the third season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series Breathe, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

Wishing for Amit Sadh’s speedy recovery!