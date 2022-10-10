Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the tickets for his latest release Goodbye have been priced at Rs. 80 to celebrate the thespian’s birthday. A post from Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram read: “Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!”Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Crime-Thriller Don Was Declared a Flop During Its Release?

Released on October 7, Goodbye revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

Goodbye is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.