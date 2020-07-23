Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are hospitalised in Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward after they tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted first whereas, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were quarantined at home and a week later got admitted to the hospital after showing mild symptoms. Also Read - Tamil Nadu News: 84 Staff Working at Raj Bhavan Test COVID Positive, Governor Safe

It’s been more than a week Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted and they continue to recover. According to the latest report in Zee News, the father-son duo is likely to get discharged soon. The reports suggest senior and junior Bachchan are responding well and will soon be walking out of the hospital. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan continue to be in the hospital after being admitted a few days ago. Also Read - Cancer Patients at Greater Risk of Severe COVID-19

Meanwhile, Big B has been informing his fans about his health on a daily basis by using social media. In his latest tweet on Wednesday night, he wrote about the importance of silence and tried to tell his fans about the solid symbolism of silence in a difficult situation. His tweet makes sense in the current circumstances as the world suffers from a pandemic and discussions around nepotism, favouritism, groupism, and lobbying rage on in the Indian film industry. The actor’s post read, ” ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!” ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring ease to your distressed difficulties” (sic). Also Read - Coronavirus News: Harbhajan Singh Reacts as India Witnesses Over 45,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Says ''Does Anyone Care?''

T 3602 -” ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को,

शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!” ~ Ef am

keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties pic.twitter.com/Uq0c3b70si — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 22, 2020

On 11 July, Big B and Abhishek had taken to Twitter to inform their fans that they had tested positive for coronavirus. Big B had written, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”