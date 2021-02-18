Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole on Wednesday asked why Bollywood celebrities, including actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, who had tweeted about high fuel prices during the UPA regime were quiet now. Stars such as Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted when the price of petrol rose to Rs 70 per litre, Patole said at a press conference here. “Rising fuel prices have hit common people’s homes. During the Manmohan Singh government people like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar used to tweet (about fuel prices). Today they are silent,” Nana Patole, the state Congress chief, said today in Bhandara. Don’t they have the courage to speak against “the dictatorial Modi government” he further asked, before meting out a threat. Also Read - 5 Big Films, 5 Big Stars - YRF Announces The Release of Shamshera, Prithviraj And Other Bollywood Biggies

The prices of branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, have crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places, including Maharashtra, PTI reported today. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel Rs 87.32, the report said.

"In Maharashtra, we will not allow the shooting of films involving Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar. Either you speak up against the anti-national policies of the Narendra Modi government or we will stop your movies' shooting," he said.

Coming to Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan’s rescue, state BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Congress’s soul was dictatorial while it wore the mask of democracy. “Since their office is on Akbar Road, they will walk only Akbar’s path. Amitabh Bachchan isn’t going to be worried about their threats. He had faced similar threats from Gabbar Singh in the movie Sholay,” Mr Mungantiwar said.

Ram Kadam of the BJP said the Congress was threatening highly talented personalities. “Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are talented and respected personalities. And now, the Congress party is saying that they won’t allow shooting or release of their films. We want to ask Congress what is the crime of these Bollywood stars,” BJP leader Ram Kadam said.

“Is tweeting in favour of the nation a crime? There are international elements hatching a conspiracy against the government and the Congress party is supporting these elements. But we want to warn the Congress that the entire nation is standing with the people who have shown support for the cause of the nation,” the BJP leader said.

Ram Kadam’s tweets followed a Twitter storm against these two actors. Adding fuel to the online fire, Nana Patole on Thursday said that the Congress won’t allow Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar’s films to release in the state. Patole said that if Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan still refused to speak against “this injustice”, the Congress in Maharashtra will not allow them to shoot or release their films.

