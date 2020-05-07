As Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Nanda completed her graduation on Wednesday, she couldn’t get a ceremony due to coronavirus pandemic. Shweta being mommy, managed to organise a simple yet elegant ceremony at home with the help of chart paper. Navya’s grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and mamu Abhishek Bachchan were all emotional seeing her grown so fast. They took to social media to share beautiful notes for Navya. Also Read - 'Class of 2020'! Shweta Bachchan's Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda Graduates, Proud Mother Hosts DIY Graduation Ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan and the family had the plan to visit her college for the graduation ceremony. He wrote, "Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student – Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got canceled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU".

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post with a note, and wrote, “Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice….Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman… Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world.”

Navya Nanda completed her graduation from Fordham University, New York.