Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Gift Worth Rs 50 Crore Juhu Bungalow Pratiksha to Daughter Shweta Nanda – See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Gift Worth Rs 50 Crore Juhu Bungalow Pratiksha to Daughter Shweta Nanda – See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya gifted their first bungalow Prateeksha to their daughter Shweta Nanda. It is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 50.63 crore - See photos from inside!

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Gift Worth Rs 50 Crore Juhu Bungalow Pratiksha to Daughter Shweta Nanda - See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan is not just known for his fantastic run of movies or stardom but also for his immense love for his family. The megastar along with his politician wife Jaya Bachchan, gifted their Juhu bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda. The couple bought their first home, Pratiksha, soon after the popular 1975 film Sholay became a hit. Before relocating to their current residence in Jalsa, which is one kilometre away, the two actors, together with his mother, Teji Bachchan and father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a poet, once lived in Pratiksha.

Trending Now

You may like to read

The Bachchan family relocated to Jalsa after the superstar’s parents passed away, according to industry sources. Amitabh Bachchan has kept his mother’s and father’s rooms exactly as they were in the bungalow.

Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya’s Gift For Daughter Shweta Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a businesswoman, writer, columnist, and the author of the best-selling book Paradise Towers. Her parents gifted her their first home, which cost about Rs 50 crore.

The different gift deeds for two plots issued on November 8 transferred ownership of the property on 10th Road in the Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme. According to Zapkey.com, which has access to the registration documents, the first plot, owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, a Rajya Sabha MP, is valued at Rs 31.39 crore and spans 9,585 square feet. The second plot, also in Amitabh’s name, is spread over 7,254 square feet and is valued at Rs 19.24 crore. The paperwork showed that the Bachchans paid Rs 50.65 lakh in stamp duty.

Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s First Home Pratiksha

The Gulmohar tree was planted as a seedling on the lawn of Amitabh Bachchan’s first house, and he remembers how his children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, spent their childhoods playing around it. Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, their children, played around the same spot. In fact, you’ll be surprised to know that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged wedding vows at the same place.

The Bachchan family lives in a two-story Jalsa spanning 10,125 square feet, which was given to the actor by director Raj N Sippy as payment for his 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, in addition to Pratiksha.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.