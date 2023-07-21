Home

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan Is All Praise For Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan At Comic-Con

Kamal Haasan Is All Praise For Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan At Comic-Con

At the teaser launch of Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan complimented each other. A video of their camaraderie has gone viral.

Kamal Haasan was part of the Kalki 2898 AD teaser launch event. (Credits: Instagram)

The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K was launched with a bang at the San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. One moment from the event that caught everyone’s attention was Kamal Haasan praising his co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The Vikram star praised Amitabh Bachchan and said everyone was “honoured” to witness the actor’s energy. The gesture by Kamal Haasan and the camaraderie between the two legends is going viral.

Trending Now

What Kamal Haasan Said About Amitabh Bachchan

It all started at the San Diego Comic-Con. Amitabh Bachchan was attending the event via video conference. After he spoke, Kamal Haasan praised his Kalki 2898 AD co-stars. Listening to the praise spoken by Kamal Haasan, Big B was quick to lighten the mood and interrupted him in a very jolly way saying, “Don’t be so modest, Kamal. You are much much greater than all of us.” This moment between the two legends got people talking about it and flooding the comments section with love and admiration.

You may like to read

How Fans Reacted

Kamal Haasan’s fans showered him with praises. Many used the term ‘Andavar’ (God) for the veteran actor.

Others jokingly pointed out how Amitabh Bachchan delivered the line right on time.

Bachan sir timing — Sandeep Varma (@Sandeepvarma_10) July 20, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD First Glimpse

The first glimpse of Kamal Haasan and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is out. The hype around the upcoming movie is off the charts. Kalki 2898 AD made history as it became the first Indian movie to be launched at the San Diego Comic-Con. The movie is set in a dystopian universe. Prabhas stars as a warrior who rises up to fight against injustice. The movie is set to release in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)



Amitabh Bachchan On Comic Con

Kalki 2898 AD’s first glimpse being shown at Comic-Con was historic. But, what became a talking point was how Amitabh Bachchan had no idea what Comic-Con actually was. He wrote in his blog, “I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comi-Con meant or was.” The veteran actor revealed that his son, Abhishek Bachchan, told him about the event and informed him about how big of a deal it really is.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES