Veteran actor Jagdeep, the father of Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey, who is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay, has passed away yesterday, June 7 in Mumbai. He was 81. Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media handles to express their grief. Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute on their respective social media platforms. Also Read - Jagdeep's Funeral: Johnny Lever Pays His Last Respects, Jaaved Jaferi-Naved Jafri Clicked

Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback pic of her with Jagdeep Saab from the sets of Rishtey. She wrote, “Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji’s demise😔💔I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being ❤️ Heartfelt condolences to @meezaanj, @jaavedjaaferi, @navedjafri_boo, & the entire family🙏🏻 Sending love, prayers, & strength to cope with this difficult loss🙏🏻 #RIPJagdeepJi” Also Read - Jagdeep's Funeral Details: Legendary Comedian to be Buried at South Bombay Cemetery Around 11:30 am



On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about the death of veteran actor Jagdeep. Recalling the times when they used to work together, he wrote, “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah. He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did. A humble human… loved by millions. My duas and my prayers.”

Amitabh, in his blog, wrote about personal life of Jagdeep, mentioning his real name. He wrote: “Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around.”

“Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant – Amjad Khan’s Father, a giant of a actor .. and many many others.”

He concluded, “One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.”

Big B and Jagdeep were co-stars in films like Sholay (1975) and Shahenshah (1988). Jagdeep played the iconic character of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster movie Sholay starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles.