Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is keeping himself busy while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 amid lockdown and from his latest blog post it seems like the actor is anxious about being judged for breaking social distancing rules. He seems defensive in the post, insisting that the shoot was done with essential precautionary measures. "So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days , was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW … !!" wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his blog.

Viewers are wondering how the quiz show would be shot this year owing to the current restrictions including social distancing and the lockdown. Talking about the same, Big B mentioned in his blog: "Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so .."

The 77-year-old actor has also been suffering from a Hamstring pain. "Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on ..heavy in heart , to all," Big B tweeted early on Wednesday.

Like everyone else, he is also concerned about the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of one there is little doubt .. the debate on the outcome of this pandemic .. hesitation .. apprehension .. fear or recurrence .. strain of the conducting of the time of release .. and so much more ..How long then shall it hold the barrel .. what shall be the outcome when the barrel is held .. what alternatives shall prevail and what in God’s name shall the future hold for us all ..The World is all ‘shook up’ .. as Elvis would say .. and would never be the same in the respects of community and reaction,” he wrote.

A report published by Indian Express mentioned that it takes the team of KBC around three months to go on air and finalise the contestants’ list and the rest of the dynamics. Therefore, if they begin now, they will be able to launch in the time when there’s hopefully a better post-coronavirus scenario in the country. The entire audition process is also being done digitally this year.