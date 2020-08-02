Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his friend and politician Amar Singh in a tweet on Saturday night after the latter passed away in the evening. Bachchan took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with his head bowed down as he offered condolences to the family of the politician who was considered quite close to the Bachchan family once. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Gives a Befitting Reply to a Troll Who Mocks His Career Amid COVID Treatment

“Struck with grief, bowed head, only prayers are left. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more,” read the post made by the actor on Twitter. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Says Doctors Are 'Gods in White', Dedicates a Heartfelt Note to Them From The Hospital

Amar Singh passed away in Singapore where he was being treated for kidney-related ailments. The politician had a kidney transplant in the year 2011 and was admitted to the hospital in Singapore around eight months back. Singh was believed to be a close friend of the popular actor, however, they had a fall out later.

In February this year, Singh tried to bury the hatchet and took to Twitter to express how whatever happened between the two families might have just been the outcome of his ‘overreaction.’ The former member of the Samajwadi Party wished the best to the Bachchan family in a Twitter post and wrote, “Today is my father’s death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Senior Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all.” (sic)

He was 64 when he took his last breath. Singh is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh and twin daughters – Drishti and Disha. May his soul rest in peace!