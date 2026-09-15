Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on retirement rumours: ‘Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire…’

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a newspaper clipping of the report about his alleged retirement.

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Amitabh Bachchan (PC-Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to recent speculation about his retirement. The veteran actor clarified that his earlier comment about it being “time to retire” was misunderstood and had nothing to do with quitting acting or hosting. Big B addressed the reports on his blog after a newspaper report suggested that he could be planning to announce his retirement. He explained that he had simply meant it was late at night and he was going to bed. He wrote, “I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire .. ‘ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media – the CONSCIENCE of a NATION – THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!”.

The actor also shared a newspaper clipping of the report about his alleged retirement. In his latest blog, he once again made it clear that he has no plans to retire from work.

He wrote, “Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there).”

Amitabh Bachchan continues to host KBC

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been associated with the popular game show since its launch in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the show for one season in 2007 while Amitabh took a break.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan in 2024. He also lent his voice as a narrator for Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur. The actor will next reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. The film will also feature Prabhas as Bhairava and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin.