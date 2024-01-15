Home

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land in Ayodhya Worth Rs 14.5 Crore Ahead of ‘Pran Prathista’ Ceremony – Report

Ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathista' event, Amitabh Bachchan has paid Rs 14.5 crore for a parcel of land in Ayodhya on which to build a house.

A site in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya, the holy town in Uttar Pradesh where the magnificent Ram temple is scheduled to open its doors later this month, has allegedly been purchased by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a developer located in Mumbai, has not revealed the plot’s dimensions or cost. However, industry insiders told Hindustan Times that it costs Rs 14.5 crore and is about 10,000 square feet.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 30 opening of the new airport and renovated railway station, the Uttar Pradesh city of Ayodhya has gained attention in recent weeks. The much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, the 51-acre Sarayu will be solemnly launched on January 22. In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the temple’s dedication.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, described it as a ‘milestone moment’ for his firm and expressed his excitement at welcoming Bachchan as the ‘first citizen’ of The Sarayu, which is around 15 minutes from the Ram Temple and 30 minutes from the Ayodhya international airport.

According to the portal, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his investment in the project and said, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan has invested in the planned development of the enclave, which will also have a five-star palace hotel operated in collaboration with Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, a company owned by the Brookfield Group. It is anticipated that the project will be finished by March 2028.

Since the Supreme Court gave the Hindu community ownership of the site of the Babri Masjid in 2019, Ayodhya has seen significant infrastructural development, which has coincided with a rise in land values both inside the city and beyond it in the directions of Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

