Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has bought a brand new property spread over 12000 square feet in Mumbai. He bought this property on the 31st floor of the Parthenon Society. Confirming this, a source close to him told E-Times, "Big B will not be here. He has bought this property for investment". However, the people living in the Parthenon are quite upset by this news.

Big B already has 6 bungalows in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan already has 6 bungalows in Mumbai. He lives with his family in the first 'Jalsa', which is spread over 10 thousand square feet. The second bungalow is 'Pratiksha', where he lived with his parents before shifting to 'Jalsa'. The third bungalow is 'Janak', where his office is and the fourth bungalow is 'Vats'. Apart from all this, in 2013 also he bought a bungalow worth Rs 60 crore just behind 'Jalsa' and the sixth property which he bought last year.

Amitabh Bachchan rented a house to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakhs

Amitabh Bachchan rented out his duplex apartment to actress Kriti Sanon last year. He is taking a month's rent of Rs 10 lakh for it. This house has been rented by Kriti on a contract of 2 years. This duplex is on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road.

Big B will next be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Good Bye’

Talking about the work front of Amitabh Bachchan, he was seen in the recently released film ‘Brahmastra’. Made in a budget of Rs 410 crore, the film has so far earned Rs 360 crore. Talking about Big B’s upcoming project, he will soon be seen in ‘Good Bye’ with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 7 October.