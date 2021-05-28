Mumbai: Bollywood’s legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s family home in Mumbai –Jalsa is as iconic as the people living in it. It spreads across 10,125 square feet and boasts a spiral staircase that connects the two floors of the house. A few days ago, we shared inside pictures of Jalsa that left all their fans astonished. But, do you know Amitabh Bachchan has recently bought a new duplex luxurious apartment in the city which has cost them a whopping Rs 31 crores. As per media reports, the sprawling duplex apartment spreads over an area of 5,184 sq. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan's Office ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Staff Worked Together in Emergency

A report in The Economic Times says Big B’s new house has been developed by realtor Crystal Pride Developers and has bought this apartment on the 27th-28th floor -duplex. The superstar’s property will also provide him access to six mechanised car parks, as shown in a document accessed by Zapkey.com. It has been reported that the deal was finalised in December 2020 and was been concluded in April. Moneycontrol.com has mentioned that Bachchan has paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Takes Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine, Shares Picture

Several other Bollywood celebrities such as Sunny Leone and director Aanand L. Rai have also bought apartments in the same location. Sunny registered a ₹16 crore property in the same complex on March 28 and Anand’s property is worth Rs 25 crore. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Orders 50 Oxygen Concentrators From Poland For COVID-19 Emergency Use In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)



In Jalsa, BigB and wife Jaya live with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Daughter Shweta Bachchan often visits with her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda to have a gala time.