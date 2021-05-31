Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has completed 52 years in Bollywood. In these 52 years, he won a million hearts and left his iconic mark in whichever character he played. On this special day, Big B took to social media sharing a collage of his character looks from 56 movies. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Buys Whopping Rs 31 Crore Lavish Duplex Apartment in Mumbai, Deets Inside

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media sharing his ‘extended family’ and shared a collage of the iconic characters he played in these 52 years. It featured his characters, right from his debut film Saat Hindustani (1969) to Gulabo Sitabo (2020). Other characters that the collage included include Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Baghban, Paa, and Sarkar. Sharing the collage, Amitabh wrote, ”52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by.” Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Hits Amitabh Bachchan's Office ‘Janak’ in Mumbai: Staff Worked Together in Emergency

Several celebrities took to the comment section congratulating the legendary actor. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, ”Congratulations dearest @amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga,” her sister Shamita Shetty also dropped red heart emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema is beyond comparison. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 and with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2015. His movies including Sholay, Sooryavansham, and Baghban among others are everyone’s favourite.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be next seen in Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborthy. Amitabh also has Brahmastra in his kitty.